Several people arrested after shooting, multiple fights break out in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — The sound of gunfire led Suffolk police to a pretty shocking scene on the eve of Memorial Day where a woman was shot.

Late Sunday night, shortly before midnight, officers heard gunshots in the 100 block of East Washington Street.

They responded immediately and when they got there, they found more than 100 people gathered at an event venue and saw several, active fights. They also found a 27-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg.

Medics treated the woman at the scene then took her to a nearby hospital. Police say her injuries were non-life threatening.

Several people are in custody now for disorderly conduct.

No other details were released at this time, including what led to the fights and the shooting.