Day 1: Sex abuse trial against babysitter, former Newport News police officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On Monday, jurors began hearing testimony in the the trial of a daycare worker and former Newport News police officer accused of sexually abusing a girl, a decade ago.

A 25-year-old woman claims her former babysitter Kristi Cline and former Newport News Police Officer Robert Jones would sexually assault her.

She took the stand on Monday and testified the alleged abuse happened after school at Cline’s home between 2008 to 2010. The victim said she was 12 when the abuse began.

Both Cline and Jones face several sexual assault charges. Both pled not guilty to each charge on Monday.

On the stand, the victim said Cline took naked photos of her and texted them to Jones. She told jurors Cline forced her to do sexual acts with her. She said Jones would come to Cline’s home and sexually assault her.

The victim also testified Cline and Jones told her if she ever told anyone about the abuse they would kill her.

The victim got emotional on the stand when talking about why she came forward. She said when her daughter turned 6 months old she reported the abuse, because she couldn’t imagine it happening to her daughter.

Attorneys for Cline and Jones said the victim is diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and she made claims other people sexually abused her too.

They pointed jurors to several binders full of evidence that they say will prove Cline and Jones are innocent.

The attorneys said during the trial jurors will hear from retired and active Newport news police officers, and even Jones’ direct supervisors.

They said the timeframe for Jones' work schedule with the police deparment between 2008-2010 did not line up with the victim's after school schedule.

They told jurors not to fall for the victim's testimony.