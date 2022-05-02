Man arrested for series of crimes in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man was arrested in Elizabeth City for several shootings in the city Friday afternoon.
The Elizabeth City Police Dept., the United States Marshal’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shamont Nicolas James in the 200 block of Native Dancer Court.
James was arrested on the following charges:
- Two counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Three counts of Felony Conspiracy
- Two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Two counts of Injury to Personal Property
- One count Injury to Real Property
- One count of Discharge Weapon into Occupied Property
- Two counts of Habitual Felon
- One count of Breaking and or Entering
- One count of Larceny after Break/Enter
- One count of Possession of Stolen Goods/Property
- One count of Reckless Driving to Endanger
- One count of No Liability Insurance
- One count of Drive Left of Center
- One count of Assault by Strangulation
James was taken to Albemarle District Jail where he is held under an $844,000 secured bond.
His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday in Pasquotank County.
Anyone with information on the recent shootings in Elizabeth City, please call the Elizabeth City Police Dept. at 252-335-4321.