Man arrested for series of crimes in Elizabeth City

Shamont Nicolas James was taken to Albemarle District Jail where he is held under an $844,000 secured bond.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man was arrested in Elizabeth City for several shootings in the city Friday afternoon.

The Elizabeth City Police Dept., the United States Marshal’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shamont Nicolas James in the 200 block of Native Dancer Court.

James was arrested on the following charges:

Two counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon

Three counts of Felony Conspiracy

Two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Two counts of Injury to Personal Property

One count Injury to Real Property

One count of Discharge Weapon into Occupied Property

Two counts of Habitual Felon

One count of Breaking and or Entering

One count of Larceny after Break/Enter

One count of Possession of Stolen Goods/Property

One count of Reckless Driving to Endanger

One count of No Liability Insurance

One count of Drive Left of Center

One count of Assault by Strangulation

James was taken to Albemarle District Jail where he is held under an $844,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday in Pasquotank County.