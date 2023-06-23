Norfolk woman sentenced to 15 years for young daughter's scalding death

Shelby Love's 2-year-old daughter Harley Williams died in 2018 after suffering severe scalding burns while being given a bath.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk mom who pleaded guilty to her 2-year-old daughter's death will spend 15 years in prison.

A judge sentenced Shelby Love on Friday. Her daughter, Harley Williams, died in 2018 after suffering severe scalding burns while being given a bath.

Love and her boyfriend, John Tucker Hardee, waited hours to call 911. Harlee died shortly after being taken to the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters. An autopsy later revealed the child had also suffered blunt-force injuries.

Love pleaded guilty to child abuse/neglect and felony homicide in 2020.