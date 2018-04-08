BROADWAY, N.C.-- Deputies found edible evidence waiting on a stove top when they conducted a 'Operation Herb Worthy raid at a North Carolina house this week.

As part of an investigation into a reported indoor grow operation, narcotics agents, with the Lee County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant at a house in the 6500 block of Bradley Road. After entering the house, officers discovered baked pot brownies fresh out the oven and cooling on the stove top.

Agents also found a single pot plant growing in the master bathroom, along with numerous marijuana plants hanging in the bathroom closet for processing, Sheriff Tracy Carter says. The suspect, Michael Cheeseman, had converted marijuana into a butter and oil both containing high values of THC for consumption or cooking, according to the sheriff's office.

And hiding in plain site, officers found a dish of fresh baked brownies, using the butter containing THC, sitting on the stove. During a search of a shed behind the house, officers say the found 13 more marijuana plants growing.

PHOTOS | Pot Brownies, Other Marijuana Grow Evidence Found During Raid: Sheriff

PHOTOS | Pot Brownies, Other Marijuana Grow Evidence Found During Raid: Sheriff

According to officers, Cheeseman had converted the shed into a sophisticated growing facility supplied with air conditioning, state of the art LED grow lamps and filtration system to eliminate the odor. In total, agents seized 7310 grams of marijuana, butter and oils all of which contained high values of THC.

Cheeseman was charged with:

Trafficking Marijuana by manufacturing

Trafficking Marijuana by possession

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver Marijuana

Felony maintaining a dwelling place, and an out building for the manufacturing, storage, use and sells of an illegal controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cheeseman was booked into the Lee County jailed under a $200,000.00 secured bond.

© 2018 WFMY