x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

crime

Sheriff: Gunman killed outside North Carolina courthouse

Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said a deputy responding to the scene Tuesday was hurt but expected to survive.
Credit: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities say a gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers outside a North Carolina courthouse. 

Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said a deputy responding to the scene Tuesday was hurt but expected to survive. 

He indicated that the injury wasn't a gunshot wound but wouldn't elaborate. 

Miller said no bystanders or courthouse employees were hurt. 

RELATED: Police: Active shooter threat has ended at NC courthouse

Dozens of deputies and police officers swarmed the area while the courthouse was locked down, and witnesses described hearing several gunshots. 

Miller says officers returned fire on the suspect who was inside a parked car, killing him.

RELATED: Police investigate early-morning shooting in Norfolk

RELATED: Deputies investigating murder in Accomack County

RELATED: Man hurt in shooting in Hampton; victim not cooperating with police