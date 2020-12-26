Man injured in shooting near Humelsine Pkwy in Williamsburg

Deputies said a shooting occurred at the 800 block of Rochambeau Drive and appeared to be an isolated incident.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A man was left hurt after being shot in Williamsburg on Saturday morning.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said it got a call on Dec. 26 around 10:56 a.m. about a shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Rochambeau Drive.

The man who was shot was sent to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, officials said.

Deputies said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and investigators are on the scene working the incident at this time.