ASHEBORO, N.C. — A Randolph County woman has officially been charged and indicted for collecting money for cancer treatments even though she didn't have cancer, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) says.

Thursday, deputies arrested and charged 30-year-old Amy Ellison Hammer for Felony Attempting to Obtain Property by False Pretense (one count) and Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense (3 counts).

RELATED: Sheriff: Triad Church and Others Rallied to Help Woman Who Preyed On Them for Money For Fraudulent Cancer Treatments

She was given a $2,000 secured bond after her arrest.

Detectives started the investigation on March 8 after getting a tip that a person was Obtaining Property by False Pretense and had been doing so for a while, according to RCSO. Officers say their investigation revealed that Amy Ellissa Hammer, had been fraudulently reporting that she has Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), which is a form of cancer.

Hammer is accused of accepting money that she said was used for her treatments, via Amy's Promise Facebook page, the sheriff's office says. There had also been tee shirt sales related to the matter.

During further investigation, deputes said Trinity Wesleyan Church of Seagrove had planned a fundraiser to assist the family. The church cancelled the fundraiser, which was scheduled to happen on March 23.

Hammer is scheduled to be in court on the charges later this month.