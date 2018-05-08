YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) — Two men barricaded in a surplus store were apprehended by deputies early morning Sunday, York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page, that around 2:48 a.m. it received a call of an alarm at Little GI Joes Military Surplus store in the 2300 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

Officers arrived on scene around 3:13 a.m. and found a back door open.

Two men had barricaded themselves inside the building, the post said.

Virginia State Police responded to the scene with a K-9, but the two men remained barricaded inside the business.

At 3:54 a.m., a suspicious vehicle with a girl inside was seen near a building south of the surplus store, the sheriff's office said.

The girl was taken into custody by deputies.

The two men fled the back of surplus store building around 4:26 a.m.

They were immediately taken into custody.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said more information will be released later.

