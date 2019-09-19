ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — The Accomack County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting.

On September 16 around 12 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a subject that had been shot at Hillcrest Drive in Atlantic, Virginia.

Upon deputies arrival they found a 23-year-old man sitting in his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center Hospital by Oak Hall rescue personnel.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.