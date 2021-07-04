Sheriff's office: Newport News man allegedly shot, killed by family member in NC

When deputies got to a Lee County home, they found the victim, Tony Randall Luellen, 37, suffering from an apparent shotgun wound to the stomach. He didn't survive.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A North Carolina sheriff's office said a Newport News man was shot and killed in the early morning of the Fourth of July.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the 1300 block of Womack Lake Circle around 12:45 a.m.

When deputies got there, they found the victim, Tony Randall Luellen, 37, suffering from an apparent shotgun wound to the stomach.

The Newport News man didn't survive.

Investigators think (based on reports from other family members) that Luellen's uncle, 53-year-old Timothy Allen Honea, pulled the trigger.

The sheriff's office said the family testified that Luellen and Honea had been arguing "over an intoxicated family member and about Luellen staying overnight at the residence."