Sheriff's office seeks to identify suspect in York County waterworks damage

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office has reached out for help identifying a suspect they believe used a vehicle and caused damage at waterworks property Tuesday night.

In a tweet, the office shared photos of a light-skinned man with dark hair, a mustache and a beard.

The release did not share the address or approximate time of the incident. The sheriff's office also did not say what kind of vehicle the person used, without authorization.

If you can help identify this person, deputies ask that you call 757.890.4999 or the area crime line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.