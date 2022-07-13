Shooting on Auburn Drive in Virginia Beach leaves one seriously hurt

When police arrived, they found a person who had been shot in the upper part of their body.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department was on the scene of a shooting Tuesday night that left a person seriously hurt.

According to police, officers responded to the 6400 block of Auburn Drive at 6:35 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot in the upper part of their body. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Their name and condition have not been released at this time.