A 41-year-old man went to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting at the Candlewood Apartments in Newport News on Tuesday morning.

The Newport News Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of Candlewood Way around 8:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting inside a residence.

Medics took the victim, a 41-year-old man, to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting are being investigated and there's no suspect information to share.