NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting at the Candlewood Apartments in Newport News on Tuesday morning.
The Newport News Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of Candlewood Way around 8:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting inside a residence.
Medics took the victim, a 41-year-old man, to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Police said the circumstances of the shooting are being investigated and there's no suspect information to share.
People with information about the shooting that can help investigators can anonymously call the Crime Line at 1–888–562–5887 or submit a tip online using P3 Tips.