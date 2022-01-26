22-year-old man hurt in Franklin apartment complex shooting

Franklin Police said they found D'angelo Steward, 22, had been dropped off at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Author's Note: The video below is on file from Jan. 14, 2022. Norfolk police and ATF discussed how they plan to prevent gun violence in Hampton Roads. It has been an issue in not only Norfolk, but in surrounding areas.

Franklin Police said a young Suffolk man is in the hospital after he was shot on Tuesday night.

The department was called on Jan. 25, around 12:23 a.m., to investigate gunshots fired in the 1600 block of Dorchester Street. That area is where Dorchester Apartments is located.

When police got to the scene and were checking things out, they got a call that a person was dropped off at Southampton Memorial Hospital's Emergency Room with gunshot wounds.

Detectives went to the hospital and found 22-year-old D'angelo Steward, who was suffering from multiple injuries.

Police are still investigating the shooting.