Police investigate shooting in Olde Towne neighborhood of Portsmouth

Police said the man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Dec. 10, 2021.

The Portsmouth Police Department said a man was shot on Effingham Street on Monday evening.

According to the police department, it happened in the 300 block of Effingham Street, which is in the Old Towne neighborhood of Portsmouth. The time of the incident wasn't shared.

Police said the man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. More information about the incident will be shared once it's available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536.