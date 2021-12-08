Shooting in Elizabeth City leaves young woman injured; police investigating

When police arrived, they discovered a 19-year-old woman lying by a garage who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a young woman injured on Sept. 23.

According to a release, at 9:12 p.m. officers received a call that there was a gunshot victim at 1507 Herrington Road. That's close to Elizabeth City State University.

When they arrived, they discovered a 19-year-old female lying by a garage who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper chest near her left shoulder.

The victim, identified as Tiana Shenay Thornton, was flown to Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of her severe injury. She is currently in stable condition.