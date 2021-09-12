Hampton Police Division: Shooting leaves man injured on West Mercury Blvd.

According to a release, emergency personnel received the call at 5:19 p.m. It happened on the 100 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting that left a man with non-life- threatening injuries.

According to a release, emergency personnel received the call at 5:19 p.m. It happened on the 100 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He's been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

His identity has not been released at this time.

Upon investigation, police determined that the suspect and victim had shot at each other after a verbal argument.

The exact motive is not known at this time, and there is not yet any suspect information.

If you know anything that can help, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online here.