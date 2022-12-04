1 sent to hospital, 1 detained following shooting in Newport News

The shooting happened just before noon, NNPD said.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was detained following a shooting in Newport News Sunday, according to the Newport News Police Department.

Just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Americana Drive after someone reported hearing gunshots.

Once there, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, and his injuries were considered to be life-threatening, according to the department.

The situation was still under investigation Sunday afternoon, but NNPD did detain someone in connection to the shooting.