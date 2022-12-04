1 sent to hospital, 1 detained following shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was detained following a shooting in Newport News Sunday, according to the Newport News Police Department.
Just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Americana Drive after someone reported hearing gunshots.
Once there, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, and his injuries were considered to be life-threatening, according to the department.
The situation was still under investigation Sunday afternoon, but NNPD did detain someone in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with information on the situation is asked to call The Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.