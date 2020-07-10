Teenage boy shot in Wards Corner area of Norfolk

The shooting took place in the Wards Corner community of Norfolk. A teenage boy was hurt, but police say his injuries aren't serious.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are working to learn more about a shooting in Norfolk that sent a teenage boy to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the 7600 block of Granby Street around 3:10 p.m. after learning there was a gunshot victim at that location.

They found the victim who told police he had been shot in the 7600 block of Bondale Avenue.

Medics took the boy to the hospital. His wounds aren't life-threatening.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information or what led up to the shooting.