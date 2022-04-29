Man seriously injured in shooting in Wythe part of Hampton, police say

The incident happened in the 2300 block of Shell Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said a man was seriously injured in a shooting in the Wythe part of the city Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers said they received a report of the shooting in the 2300 block of Shell Road shortly after 12 p.m. When officers showed up, they found a man who had been struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victim was in front of a mobile home when he was shot. Police don't know the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident.

This shooting is under investigation. If you have information that could help, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.