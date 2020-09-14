Drive-by shooting injures 1-year-old girl, woman in Portsmouth

The woman and baby were both in a car driving down the street when someone in another car started shooting at them. The 1-year-old's injury is no longer severe.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are trying to track down whoever's responsible for shooting a 1-year-old girl and a woman over the weekend in Portsmouth.

Detectives are investigating the incident which happened in the 1300 block of Watson Street on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Officers were sent to that location around 9:25 p.m. after dispatchers got a call about a child who had been injured there.

When police got to the scene, they saw that a 21-month-old girl had been shot in her upper body. Her wounds aren't life-threatening anymore.

A 23-year-old woman was also grazed by a bullet, but she refused treatment.

Investigators later learned that the baby and the woman were driving down High Street that night and when they turned onto Watson Street, someone opened fire on their car from another vehicle.

Police say the suspect vehicle is silver and has four doors and 30-day tags. Detectives are working to find that car and its driver.