Man shot and killed while in line to apply for job at Amazon was targeted, police say

Police say they are searching for two gunmen along with the driver of a silver vehicle. The men pulled up and fired at the victim who was killed, grazing two others.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Northside Jacksonville Amazon fulfillment center.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Monday they are searching for two gunmen along with the driver of a silver vehicle that drove into the fulfillment center's parking lot where people were standing in line to apply for jobs. The men fired several shots "indiscriminately" at the victim who was killed, grazing two others with bullets.

The victim who was killed was in line with about six other people, police said. The suspects, in their early 20s, ran directly to the victim and started firing. After the shooting, they ran back to the silver vehicle where a driver was waiting, and all three got away, police said.

JSO released the photo below of the vehicle the gunmen got away in.

The two other people hit by gunfire include a 29-year-old man, who was grazed in the arm, and a 22-year-old man grazed in the foot. Both were treated by Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews and did not require hospitalization.

The shooting was not random or an act of workplace violence, police said. Investigators are working to figure out why the victim was targeted.

Police are interviewing 10 eyewitnesses who were on scene, including others who were in line to apply for a job, as well as people who were inside the Amazon facility.

Anyone who has seen the silver vehicle involved in the shooting or who has any information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 904-630-0500. Callers may also remain anonymous and potentially qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Police said there is surveillance video. JSO said the vehicle involved appeared to be a four-door, newer model silver car. They are also collecting casings from the scene to analyze what types of guns were used.

Someone inside the Amazon facility at the time of the shooting shared a photo of a man being treated by paramedics. The extent of his injuries was unclear. An Amazon employee tells First Coast News the photo was taken from the facility's first-floor break room.

The shooting was first reported to JSO at 1:57 p.m., according to dispatch. Police told First Coast News officers were on the scene of an active investigation on Pecan Park Road near the JAX2 location, but gave no further details.