Shooting investigation underway on Parkside Drive in Chesapeake

Police are trying to figure out what led up to a shooting that injured a person in the 3000 block of Parkside Drive.

Chesapeake police were called to Parkside Drive after someone had been shot there Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Parkside Drive just after 8:15 p.m.

They arrived to find a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, but what the extent of those injuries could be is unknown at this time.

No other details have been released, including suspect information or the moments that led up to the shooting.