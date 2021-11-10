Man seriously injured in shooting in Hardy Field

Norfolk police said the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Norfolk police said they are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that left a man seriously injured.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Walker Avenue and Lancaster Street in the Hardy Field area of Norfolk.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was no information released on possible suspects.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be rewarded up to $1,000. You can also remain anonymous.