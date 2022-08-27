Elizabeth City shooting leaves one dead

NORFOLK, Va. — Officers were sent to Herring Road and White Street for the report of a gunshot victim Saturday just after midnight, the Elizabeth City Police Department said.
Once there, officers found a man lying dead in the road in the 500 Block of White Street.
Police identified the man as 29-year-old Marcus Lee Moore.
The department did not release suspect information, but the investigation was ongoing, and more information will be released when it is available.
The Elizabeth City Police Department asked anyone with information on the situation to call the department at 252-335-4321.