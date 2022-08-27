Elizabeth City shooting leaves one dead

Police were dispatched just after midnight, and the man was dead when they arrived.

NORFOLK, Va. — Officers were sent to Herring Road and White Street for the report of a gunshot victim Saturday just after midnight, the Elizabeth City Police Department said.

Once there, officers found a man lying dead in the road in the 500 Block of White Street.

Police identified the man as 29-year-old Marcus Lee Moore.

The department did not release suspect information, but the investigation was ongoing, and more information will be released when it is available.