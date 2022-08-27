x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Elizabeth City shooting leaves one dead

Police were dispatched just after midnight, and the man was dead when they arrived.
Credit: Артем Константин

NORFOLK, Va. — Officers were sent to Herring Road and White Street for the report of a gunshot victim Saturday just after midnight, the Elizabeth City Police Department said.

Once there, officers found a man lying dead in the road in the 500 Block of White Street.

Police identified the man as 29-year-old Marcus Lee Moore. 

The department did not release suspect information, but the investigation was ongoing, and more information will be released when it is available. 

The Elizabeth City Police Department asked anyone with information on the situation to call the department at 252-335-4321.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Chicho's changes time for 'last call' following quintuple shooting in March

Before You Leave, Check This Out