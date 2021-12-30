Double shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021.
Newport News police said they are investigating after two people were shot Thursday night.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of 32nd Street. When police arrived, they found both a man and a woman who had been shot.
Both were taken to the hospital, where the man later died. The woman's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Officials said they are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and the victim's ages are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be rewarded up to $1,000.