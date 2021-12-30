Double shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Newport News

A man was taken to the hospital where he died. A woman was also transported for treatment but her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Newport News police said they are investigating after two people were shot Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of 32nd Street. When police arrived, they found both a man and a woman who had been shot.

Both were taken to the hospital, where the man later died. The woman's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Officials said they are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and the victim's ages are unknown at this time.