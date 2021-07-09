Shooting in Norfolk leaves one dead; police investigating

The call came in to the Norfolk Police Department around 12:24 p.m. that there had been a shooting at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Corprew Avenue.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 7, 2021.

A shooting on Saturday in Norfolk has left one dead, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

According to police, the shooting was reported around 12:24 p.m. and happened near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Corprew Avenue.

Upon arrival, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation. If you have any information, submit a tip here or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.