Man arrested after two people shot at Taco Bell in Norfolk

A Portsmouth man has been arrested for a shooting in Norfolk that left two people injured on Monday evening.

According to a news release, police in Norfolk responded to 649 N. Newtown Road around 5 p.m. after receiving reports of a gunshot victim.

They found a 30-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman suffering from non-life threatening injuries in the Taco Bell parking lot. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Upon investigation, police discovered that the suspect shot the victims during a fight.

Tyrik E. Brown, 23, was found at the scene and arrested. He's been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm.

He's currently being held without bond in Norfolk City Jail.