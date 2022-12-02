Shooting in Norfolk leaves two men seriously injured

According to a tweet, police received the call at 4:40 a.m. this morning that there had been a shooting on the 900 block of Pollard Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men seriously injured.

According to a tweet, police received the call at 4:40 a.m. this morning that there had been a shooting on the 900 block of Pollard Street.

When they arrived, they found two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but their identities and condition are not known at this time.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that can help police solve this case, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an online tip by clicking here.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Pollard Street. Two men were transported to SNGH with life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 4:40 a.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/NIzgvu8Vrp — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) February 12, 2022