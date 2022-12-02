Shooting in Norfolk leaves two men seriously injured

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men seriously injured.
According to a tweet, police received the call at 4:40 a.m. this morning that there had been a shooting on the 900 block of Pollard Street.
When they arrived, they found two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but their identities and condition are not known at this time.
There is no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information that can help police solve this case, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an online tip by clicking here.
This story will be updated when we receive new information.