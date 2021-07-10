Two men taken to hospital after opening fire on each other in Norview

NORFOLK, Va. — Police said two men had to go to the hospital Thursday afternoon after they opened fire on each other in Norview.
Officers said emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting in the 1200 block of Dundale Ave. at 4:45 p.m. Dundale runs off of Chesapeake Boulevard.
Police were near the intersection of Dundale Avenue and Pasteur Court as they investigated what happened. Officers also were on Jefferson Court.
The Norfolk Police Department tweeted that one man had life-threatening injuries. Police expected the other man to survive.
If you have any information regarding the incident, you can all the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
If a caller's tip leads to an arrest, that caller could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.