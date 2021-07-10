Two men taken to hospital after opening fire on each other in Norview

Norfolk police said the shooting happened on Dundale Avenue off Chesapeake Boulevard and that the two men who were hurt were shooting at each other.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police said two men had to go to the hospital Thursday afternoon after they opened fire on each other in Norview.

Officers said emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting in the 1200 block of Dundale Ave. at 4:45 p.m. Dundale runs off of Chesapeake Boulevard.

Police were near the intersection of Dundale Avenue and Pasteur Court as they investigated what happened. Officers also were on Jefferson Court.

The Norfolk Police Department tweeted that one man had life-threatening injuries. Police expected the other man to survive.

#update The preliminary investigation has determined the men were shooting at one another. https://t.co/rhPi2oTe17 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 7, 2021

If you have any information regarding the incident, you can all the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.