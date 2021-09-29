Shooting in Norfolk leaves woman critically injured, police investigating

Police received a call around 1:10 p.m. today that there had been a shooting in the 700 block of Rockingham Street.

Norfolk police are currently investigating a shooting that left a woman with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday.

According to a tweet, police received a call around 1:10 p.m. that there had been a shooting in the 700 block of Rockingham Street.

The female victim was taken by car to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Her condition is unknown right now.

If you have any information about this incident that could help the investigation, you can submit a tip anonymously online here or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.