Norfolk police: Man injured in Chapel Street shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said a person was shot on Chapel Street Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to the 700 block of Chapel Street in reference to a gunshot disturbance around 5:40 p.m.
That's where police found a man with a gunshot wound in the arm.
He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Police say his injuries aren't life-threatening.
The police department didn't share information about any suspects or what led to the shooting.
The incident is under investigation.