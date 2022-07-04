Norfolk police: Man injured in Chapel Street shooting

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said a person was shot on Chapel Street Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the 700 block of Chapel Street in reference to a gunshot disturbance around 5:40 p.m.

That's where police found a man with a gunshot wound in the arm.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Police say his injuries aren't life-threatening.

The police department didn't share information about any suspects or what led to the shooting.