VSP investigates overnight shooting on I-264

State Police says a white Tahoe or Yukon SUV shot at another car at the Victory Boulevard exit.

PORTSMOUTH, Virginia — Virginia State Police is investigating an overnight shooting on I-264 Tuesday.

According to VSP, a 59-year-old man was driving eastbound on I-264 when he noticed a white Tahoe or Yukon SUV following his car for several miles.

When the man exited the interstate at Victory Boulevard, his car was shot at several times. VSP says the white SUV fled the scene and kept driving eastbound on the interstate.

The driver has non-life-threatening injuries from broken glass and a 20-year-old passenger wasn't hurt.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m.