Man arrives at Suffolk hospital with gunshot wound

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man took himself to the hospital after a shooting in Suffolk Monday night.
According to the Suffolk Police Dept., the 911 center received a call for shots fired in the 200 block of Jackson Street just before 9:30 p.m.
Responding officers found several shell casings on the road and two homes that were damaged. No one inside either home was injured.
Just after 10 p.m., a man with a gunshot wound took himself to Obici Hospital. Officials said he is expected to survive.
Details are limited at this time. Police have not released any suspect information or what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Suffolk Police Dept. or Suffolk crime line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Dept.'s website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk crime line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Dept. Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment.