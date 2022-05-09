Man arrives at Suffolk hospital with gunshot wound

According to the Suffolk Police Dept., the shooting happened in the 200 block of Jackson Street.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man took himself to the hospital after a shooting in Suffolk Monday night.

According to the Suffolk Police Dept., the 911 center received a call for shots fired in the 200 block of Jackson Street just before 9:30 p.m.

Responding officers found several shell casings on the road and two homes that were damaged. No one inside either home was injured.

Just after 10 p.m., a man with a gunshot wound took himself to Obici Hospital. Officials said he is expected to survive.

Details are limited at this time. Police have not released any suspect information or what led up to the shooting.