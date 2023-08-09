Three hurt in Portsmouth shooting

Officers said the shooting happened in the area of Dale Drive and Columbus Avenue, and are asking that the public avoid the area while they investigate the scene.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting Friday night that sent three people to the hospital.

Officers said the shooting happened in the area of Dale Drive and Columbus Avenue, and are asking that the public avoid the area while they investigate the scene.

Police Chief Stephen Jenkins tells 13News Now three people were hurt in what was possibly a shootout. At least one person has life-threatening injuries, Jenkins said.

It is the second shooting in Portsmouth on Friday. Earlier in the evening, police said a 52-year-old man was shot on Horne Avenue.

If you know anything about either of these shootings, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit a tip on the P3 tips app. You never have to give your name.