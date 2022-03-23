Three people injured in shooting near Frederick and Deep Creek Boulevards in Portsmouth

One man has serious injuries, while another man and woman have injuries but are expected to survive.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth say they are investigating reports of a shooting on Thursday morning.

The shooting reportedly happened near the intersection of Frederick Boulevard and Deep Creek Boulevard just before 11 a.m.

A tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department said that three people were injured. One man has serious injuries, while another man and woman have injuries but are expected to survive.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting. Video taken from the crime scene shows a car with several bullet holes in it.