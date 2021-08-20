Serious injuries reported following shooting on Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the 2200 block of Frederick Blvd.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — All lanes of 2200 Frederick Boulevard have reopened hours after a person got shot in the area.

The Portsmouth Police Department said the call for a shooting came in around 4:13 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police did not release his name or age.

All traffic lanes were closed off as officers investigated what happened.