Serious injuries reported following shooting on Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — All lanes of 2200 Frederick Boulevard have reopened hours after a person got shot in the area.
The Portsmouth Police Department said the call for a shooting came in around 4:13 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police did not release his name or age.
All traffic lanes were closed off as officers investigated what happened.
The police department is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.