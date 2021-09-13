Shooting in Portsmouth leaves one injured; suspect in custody

The incident occurred near Ivey and Thorne Avenue and resulted in two area schools going into a lockdown.

A man was injured in a shooting in Portsmouth that occurred earlier today, according to law enforcement.

This resulted in two nearby schools going on temporary lockdown.

Portsmouth Police received a call that shots had been fired in the area of Ivey Street and Thorne Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then transported to the hospital, where he is receiving care. Police said his injuries aren't life-threatening.