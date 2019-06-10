KENNESAW, Ga. — One person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex near the Kennesaw State University campus on Sunday afternoon.

Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said that of the two survivors who were rushed to the hospital, one was taken directly into surgery.

The incident occurred at the Stadium Village Apartments in the 3000 block of Hidden Forest Court in Kennesaw. Delk said that the shooting incident stemmed from a dispute between two sets of neighbors.

He said that investigators have a good idea as to who the shooting suspect is, but was not ready to release additional information as of yet.

The complex is off-campus housing that primarily caters to Kennesaw State students.

11Alive's Nick Sturdivant spoke with students who lived nearby. They said that they heard "five or six shots" at the time of the shooting.

Other neighbors who live in the area say that they're so alarmed that they want to move.

"It's a lot to think about," said KSU freshmen Christian Dunn.

He said he was started by the sound of gunshots on Sunday.

"I was just watching T.V. and I heard, like, five-six, like, bang, bang, bang, bang," he said. "I thought it was a gun."

Akeem Muhammad said he was outside when he heard the gunfire and then saw two young men race by.

"I saw one jump in a white car and take off a hundred miles an hour and the other kids came and ran right by me," he said.

Contacted later in the day, a spokesperson for Kennesaw State University said they had no further comment at this point aside from the statement they released earlier in the day by Kennesaw State Police.

Parents said they were upset that the university didn't send out an alert when the shooting happened. However, the complex itself is not on the campus.

MORE HEADLINES |

He had 76 bullet wounds from police guns. The DA is asking why

Human remains found near Lake Lanier raise hopes for Justin Gaines’ mother

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old