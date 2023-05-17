Two hurt in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting Wednesday morning in Portsmouth, police said.
Portsmouth's emergency dispatch said the shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. According to the Portsmouth Police Department, a man and a woman were hurt near the 900 block of Suburban Parkway and Frederick Boulevard.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where they are expected to survive.
Police have not released any information about any possible suspects or what might have led to the shooting.
If you know anything that may help investigators, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit an anonymous tip by using P3 Tips.