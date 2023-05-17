Two hurt in Portsmouth shooting

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, a man and a woman were hurt near the 900 block of Suburban Parkway and Frederick Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting Wednesday morning in Portsmouth, police said.

Portsmouth's emergency dispatch said the shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. According to the Portsmouth Police Department, a man and a woman were hurt near the 900 block of Suburban Parkway and Frederick Boulevard.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where they are expected to survive.

Police have not released any information about any possible suspects or what might have led to the shooting.