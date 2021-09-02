Police investigating following shooting on Jackson Street in Suffolk

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — One person has been taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries following a shooting Thursday night.

Police said they got a call around 7:21 p.m. for gunshots near the 400 block of Jackson Street.

While officers were responding to the call, they got another call for a person who had been shot.

Suffolk police went to the scene and found one victim.

Officials did not release the gender or age of the victim but said they were treated on the scene and then taken to the hospital.