Person found shot at Suffolk Starbucks

Police said a suspect was taken into custody near the scene and "there is no further threat to the area."

SUFFOLK, Va. — A person is in the hospital after they were shot in Suffolk on Thursday morning.

The Suffolk Police Department said officers were called to the Starbucks in the 5800 block of Harbour View Boulevard around 10:18 a.m. for a report of a shooting. They arrived at the Starbucks to find an adult suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting at this time, but did say a suspect was taken into custody near the scene and "there is no further threat to the area."

It's also not clear if the shooting happened at the Starbucks or if the victim was shot elsewhere and went into the business seeking help.