Two men injured in shooting on White Marsh Road in Suffolk

The Suffolk Police Department said they are investigating a shooting on White Marsh Street Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of White Marsh Street around 3:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two men who had been shot. Both received treatment on the scene and were taken to the hospital for injuries that could be life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the shooting. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.