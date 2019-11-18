FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A shelter in place order has been lifted and a suspect has been arrested after a threat was made at the University of Mary Washington, police said.

Fredericksburg police said in an email to students that a professor received the threat via a voicemail message. The message said an individual would be coming to campus with a firearm. University police are thoroughly investigating the situation and "have set up additional patrols."

University Police sent out an alert to students notifying them of the threat. The university has cancelled all classes and events on the Fredericksburg campus "out of an abundance of caution." The university also asked that all community members shelter in place until further notice.

Fredericksburg police said there is no active threat to the community.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: 2 people injured after apartment shooting in Chevy Chase

RELATED: Alleged gunman, victim among 6 charged in shooting at New Jersey football game

Additionally, a man is dead after being shot in the parking lot of a recording studio in Woodbridge, Virginia early Monday morning..

Police said officers were called to investigate the shooting in the parking lot of DMV Studios located on the 1400 block of Old Bridge Road when they found a man shot and unresponsive.

Authorities later pronounced the 32-year-old shooting victim dead at the scene. An investigation into the shooting revealed that the man was shot during a fight at the DMV Studios.

Police said there were no other reported injuries as a result of the incident. Detectives are working to learn more information into what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.