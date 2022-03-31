Man still wanted after woman killed in Suffolk attempted robbery

One man has been arrested in connection to the killing, while another is still at large.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is wanted for a shooting in Suffolk that killed one woman and injured a man Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place when officers received a call from a man who said he had almost been robbed. He said he was in his car when two masked people approached him with guns, which caused him to quickly leave.

On their way to the scene, officers found a car with multiple bullet holes on the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway.

A man and a woman were found seriously hurt inside. Suffolk Fire and Rescue treated them both, but the woman, 40-year-old Tameisha Goode Rogers, of Chesapeake, died at the scene.

Suffolk police have arrested one man, 23-year-old Phillip Jovan Etheridge, while another suspect is still at large.

Suffolk police have warrants out for 23-year-old Jonathan Luis Jackson. Jackson is wanted for the following charges: