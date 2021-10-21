Man seriously injured in shooting on Vick Street

Portsmouth police said the 40-year-old was found around 8:30 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021.

Portsmouth police said a man has been seriously injured in a shooting Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 5100 block of Vick Street around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Now, the police department is looking for anyone with information. If you know anything about the incident, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be awarded up to $1,000. You can also remain anonymous.