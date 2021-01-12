36-year-old shot on Victory Blvd in Portsmouth

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police said they are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday night.

Officials said a 36-year-old man was shot in the 3900 block of Victory Blvd. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No information was released in regard to what led up to the shooting, or any information on the suspect or victim.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.