Two hurt in shooting outside of Virginia Beach Wawa

Investigators said the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Virginia Beach Boulevard, outside of the Wawa near First Colonial Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two men are hurt following an early morning shooting in Virginia Beach, police said.

Investigators said the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Virginia Beach Boulevard, outside of the Wawa near First Colonial Road.

Both men were taken to the hospital, and are expected to survive.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting, and have not said if there are any suspects at this time.