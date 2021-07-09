Shooting in Virginia Beach injures woman, damages home

The home at this location also had damage from gunfire. Police do not currently have any information on a suspect.

The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized.

According to police, they responded to the 100 block of Bassett Avenue at 11:23 p.m. on November 19.

When they arrived, they found a woman with injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, and there is no update on her condition or identity at this time.

The home at this location also had damage from gunfire. Police do not currently have any information on a suspect.